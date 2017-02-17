2ND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

CAUSE NO. D-202-CV-2017 00932

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Angelo G. Romero

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Angelo Gabriel Romero, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he seeks to change his name from Angelo Gabriel Romero to Angelo Gabriel Ortiz, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable DENISE BARELA SHEPHERD, District Judge, on the 15th day of March 2017, at the hour of 1:20 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico. #510

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Angelo G. Romero

Angelo G. Romero

Petitioner, pro se

HCS Pub. February 17, 24, 2017