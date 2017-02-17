2ND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

CAUSE NO. D-202-CV-2017 01003

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Martin Scott Hogerheide

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Martin Scott Hogerheide, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he seeks to change his name from Martin Scott Hogerheide to Jeffrey Scott Hogerheide, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable VALERIE A. HULING, District Judge, on the 4th day of April 2017, at the hour of 8:50 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Martin Scott Hogerheide

Martin Scott Hogerheide

Petitioner, pro se

HCS Pub. February 17, 24, 2017