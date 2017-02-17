NO. D-202-CV-2017 01003
2ND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
CAUSE NO. D-202-CV-2017 01003
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Martin Scott Hogerheide
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Martin Scott Hogerheide, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he seeks to change his name from Martin Scott Hogerheide to Jeffrey Scott Hogerheide, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable VALERIE A. HULING, District Judge, on the 4th day of April 2017, at the hour of 8:50 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Martin Scott Hogerheide
Martin Scott Hogerheide
Petitioner, pro se
HCS Pub. February 17, 24, 2017
