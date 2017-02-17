2ND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

CAUSE NO. D-202-CV-2017 01018

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Milagro J. Mendoza

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Milagro J. Mendoza, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name from Milagro J. Mendoza to Mia Liliana Mendoza, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable C. SHANNON BACON, District Judge, on the 15 day of March 2017, at the hour of 2:00 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Milagro Mendoza

Milagro J. Mendoza

Petitioner, pro se

HCS Pub. February 17, 24, 2017