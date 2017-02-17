NO. D-202-CV-2017 01018
2ND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
CAUSE NO. D-202-CV-2017 01018
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Milagro J. Mendoza
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Milagro J. Mendoza, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name from Milagro J. Mendoza to Mia Liliana Mendoza, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable C. SHANNON BACON, District Judge, on the 15 day of March 2017, at the hour of 2:00 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Milagro Mendoza
Milagro J. Mendoza
Petitioner, pro se
HCS Pub. February 17, 24, 2017
