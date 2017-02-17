2ND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

CAUSE NO. D-202-CV-2017 01100

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Xavier A Castañeda

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Xavier A Castañeda, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name from Xavier A Castañeda to Xavier A Nevarez-Rodriguez, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable ALAN MALOTT, District Judge, on the day of MAR 23 2017, at the hour of 1:30 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Xavier Castañeda

Xavier A Castañeda

Petitioner, pro se

HCS Pub. February 17, 24, 2017