Notice is hereby given that NORTHEAST HEIGHTS SELF STORAGE, 4801 EUBANK BLVD NE, ALBUQUERQUE, NM, 87111, in accordance with the provisions of the New Mexico Self Storage Lien Act 48-11-1 to 48-11-9 NMSA 1978, offers the following units for silent bid auction. Northeast Heights Self Storage does not guarantee or offer any warranty for the items purchased. All units are sold “as is” and without any warranty of the contents, quality or value. The property stored in these spaces will be sold or disposed of on or after the following date, time and place. Date: MARCH 15, 2017. Time: beginning at 8:00 A.M. at Northeast Heights Self Storage (address above). Units will be viewed as auction progresses. Any paid up units will be pulled from the sale list. Top bidders will be notified immediately following each unit bid and goods must be removed by 6:00 PM the day after the sale. Gate opens at 7:30 a.m.; AUCTION begins promptly at 8:00 a.m. You must register prior to start of auction. Payment is by CASH OR CREDIT CARD ONLY.

#A1004 BROWN, Anthony T. 204 B Tennessee St NE Albuquerque, NM 87108 boxes, totes, trunk, shelves, fishing pole, camping equipment, luggage, bags clothes.

#50069 SPRUNK, Steven R. 4624 Stafford PL NW, Albuquerque, NM 87120 big screen TV, lights, kids toys, bags of clothes, totes, boxes, luggage.

#10019 TRUJILLO, Adrienne N. 17985 E. Greenwood DR Apt. #1313 Aurora, CO 80013 totes, boxes, lamps, recliner, step stool, shelving, stereo equipment

#10037 SUTTON, Leonora J. 4501 Morris St NE Apt 2106 Albuquerque, NM 87111 chairs, boxes, lamp, luggage, vacuum, desk, shelving, bed.

#15025 BRANDT, Michael (Scott) 10331 Hotel Ave #225, Albuquerque, NM 87123 air compressor, dolly, lawn tools, bed, tool boxes, table, lamps, boxes, weed eater, vacuum, dresser, bike.

#15030 CARRIAGA, Stephanie D. 11120 Senac PL NE Apt 1 Albuquerque, NM 87123 recliner, boxes, entertainment center, bed frame, fan, bed, lamp, bags of clothes, dresser.

#19003 BABCOCK, Christopher R. 6800 Esther Ave NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109 boxes, wheelbarrow, computer equipment, DVD’s.

#25016 EGHBALIEH, Keyvan PO Box 92216 Albuquerque, NM 87199 boxes of shoes, bedding, TV.

#26020 HERNANDEZ, Yvette R. 5800 Eubank Blvd NE Apt 1903 Albuquerque, NM 87111 washer, dryer, chairs, boxes, totes, fan, shoe rack, mirror, end tables, coffee maker.

#27009 SUTTON, Leonora J. 4501 Morris St NE Apt 2106 Albuquerque, NM 87111 bed, bags of clothes, microwave, step stool, sleeping bags, misc HHG, TV. kids toys.

HCS Pub. February 24, March 3, 2017