NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

On March 22, 2017 at 1:00 PM the undersigned will offer to sell the following described motor vehicle in order to satisfy charges for towing, storage and/or labor charges incurred against same: 1996 Dodge Dakota PK. VIN 1B7GL23X8TS523835. No license plate. Last known registered owner is Stephen D Smith of Castro Valley, CA. In the amount of $1013.00.Terms: Cash in hand at time of sale. Five J’s Auto Parts 5404 Broadway Blvd SE Albuquerque, NM 87105 (505) 877-6270

HCS Pub. February 10, 17, 2017