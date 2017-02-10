NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

On March 27, 2017 at 11:30 AM the undersigned will offer to sell the following described motor vehicle in order to satisfy charges for towing, storage and/or labor charges incurred against same 2008 Mazda 3 VIN JM1BK32F581831022. NM license plate 545TLW. Last known registered owner is Donald K Sandoval of Albuquerque, NM. In the amount of $3938.61. Terms: Cash in hand at time of sale. Americans Auto Center 3621 San Mateo Blvd NE Albuquerque, NM 87110 (505) 244-0000.

HCS Pub. February 10, 17, 2017