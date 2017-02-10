Home   >   Search Notices   >   Auctions   >   Auto Auctions   >   NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

On March 27, 2017 at 11:45 AM the undersigned will offer to sell the following described motor vehicle in order to satisfy charges for towing, storage and/or labor charges incurred against same 2004 Chevrolet Suburban VIN 3GNGK26U54G269117 No license plate. Last known registered owner is Jarrod M Howard of Albuquerque, NM. In the amount of $7780.36. Terms: Cash in hand at time of sale. Americans Auto Center 3621 San Mateo Blvd NE Albuquerque, NM 87110 (505) 244-0000.
HCS Pub. February 10, 17, 2017

