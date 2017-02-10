NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

On March 27, 2017 at 1:00 PM the undersigned will offer to sell the following described motor vehicle in order to satisfy charges for towing, storage and/or labor charges incurred against same: 2003 Toyota Camry VIN 4T1BE30K23U239636. NM license plate LTS612. Last known registered owner is Garcia Augustine M or Vanessa J of Albuquerque, NM. In the amount of $691.50. Terms: Cash in hand at time of sale. Car Crafters Collision Center 600 Montano NE Albuquerque, NM 87107 (505) 881-8889.

HCS Pub. February 10, 17, 2017