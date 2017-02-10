NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

On March 27, 2017 at 1:15 PM the undersigned will offer to sell the following described motor vehicle in order to satisfy charges for towing, storage and/or labor charges incurred against same: 2006 Chrysler PTC VIN 3A4FY58B06T316591. NM license plate JHR047. Last known registered owner is Paez Mauricio of Albuquerque, NM. In the amount of $764.00. Terms: Cash in hand at time of sale. Car Crafters Collision Center 600 Montano NE Albuquerque, NM 87107 (505) 881-8889.

HCS Pub. February 10, 17, 2017