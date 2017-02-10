NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

On March 27, 2017 at 1:30 PM the undersigned will offer to sell the following described motor vehicle in order to satisfy charges for towing, storage and/or labor charges incurred against same: 2012 Chevrolet Impala VIN 2G1WA5E36C1271363. NM license plate MRT420. Last known registered owner is Gallegos Nora or Gallegos Jesus W of Edgewood, NM. In the amount of $600.38. Terms: Cash in hand at time of sale. Car Crafters Collision Center 600 Montano NE Albuquerque, NM 87107 (505) 881-8889.

