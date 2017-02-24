NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

On April 10, 2017 at 2:30 PM the undersigned will offer to sell the following described motor vehicle in order to satisfy charges for towing, storage and/or labor charges incurred against same: 2013 Dodge Dart VIN 1C3CDFAA5DD300146. NM license plate 384SCL. Last known registered owner is Anderson Matthew I of Albuquerque NM. In the amount of $1370.00. Terms: Cash in hand at time of sale. A-Albuquerque Towing 305 Conchas SE Albuquerque, NM 87123 (505) 292-2880.

HCS Pub. February 24, March 3, 2017