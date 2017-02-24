NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

On May 04, 2017 at 1:00 PM the undersigned will offer to sell the following described motor vehicle in order to satisfy charges for towing, storage and/or labor charges incurred against same 2002 Kawasaki Mule VIN JK1AFCE112B512924. No license plate. Last known registered owner is unknown. In the amount of $2917.00. Terms: Cash in hand at time of sale. Tractor Service 5204 2nd ST NW Albuquerque, NM 87107 (505) 345-8443.

HCS Pub. February 24, March 3, 2017