Public Sale at ROUTE 66 SELF STORAGE, 9500 Central Ave. SW, 02-27-17 at 10:00am. Property contained in the following units will be sold to the highest bidder to satisfy the owner’s lien for rent under N.M.S.A Sec. 48-11-7 et. Seq. Sale is With Reserve. ROUTE 66 SELF STORAGE reserves the right to set minimum bids and to refuse bids. CASH ONLY.

Unit # 127 Heriberto Gonzalez-Lopez 1131 Sunflower RD SW Apt B Albuquerque NM 87105. CONTENTS CONSIST OF: Boxes, bins, bags, misc items.

Unit # 136 Edmund Chee 1700 Market St NW 2409 Albuquerque NM 87121. CONTENTS CONSISTS OF: Living room furniture, bed room furniture, boxes, bins, bags, misc items.

Unit # 163 Janet Koumis 467 Desert Bluff DR SW Albuquerque NM 87121. CONTENTS CONSIST OF: Cabinet, boxes, bins, bags, misc items.

Unit # 200 Stephanie Leno 4200 Spanish Bit NE J101 Albuquerque NM 87121. CONTENTS CONSIST OF: Furniture, boxes, bins, bags, misc items.

Unit # 218 Hilda Olivas-Martinez PO Box 15 Pine Bluff WY 82082. CONTENTS CONSITS OF: Boxes, bins, bags, misc items.

Unit # 222 Francestine Newson PO Box 15641 Rio Rancho NM 87144.CONTENTS CONSIST OF: Stove, fridge, boxes, bins, bags, misc items.

Unit # 303 Dioniso Apodaca 4004 Arlolane AVE SW Albuquerque NM 87121. CONTENTS CONSIST OF: Boxes, bags, cabinet, misc items.

Unit # 338 Rhodess N. Sherman-Cherryholmes 1912 Cabo Way SE Apt 2201 Rio Rancho NM 87124. CONTENTS CONSIST OF: Living room furniture, kitchen furniture, boxes, bins, bags, misc items.

Unit # 548 William Mayes 9415 Jenny CT SW Albuquerque NM 87121. CONTENTS CONSIST OF: Living room furniture, bed room furniture, boxes, bins, bags, misc items.

HCS Pub. February 10, 17, 2017