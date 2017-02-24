Sedillo Self Storage, 1275 Old Hwy 66, Tijeras, NM 87059, (505) 281-2328, pursuant to the Self Storage Lien Act effective 7/87, will sell the following units at public auction to satisfy the Landlord’s Lien on March 7th, 2017 at 3:00pm online at www.myauctionaddiction.com. Visit website to view photos, register to bid and get more information.

Unit 17 – Pat Baird, 39 Vista del Sol, Tijeras, NM 87059, wood dressers, ladders, tools, household misc.

Unit 60 – Gabriel CdeBaca, 311 Ranchitos Rd NW, Albuquerque, NM 87114, household misc.

Unit 70 – Dora Bryal,11100 Gibson SE, Apt L-260, Albuquerque, NM 87123, clothes, household misc.

Unit 130 – Stefan Klimaj, PO Box 535, Niceville, FL 32578, books, central vac, household misc.

Unit 421 – Doris Valora, 5500 Wyoming Blvd NE #312, Albuquerque, NM 87109, household misc.

Unit 450 – John Norvell,70 Jessie James Rd, Edgewood, NM 87015, household misc.

Unit 707 – Babetta Darnell, PO Box 275, Van Horn, TX, 79855, household misc.

Unit 811 – Everett Dossey, PO Box 835, Tijeras, NM 87059, household misc.

HCS Pub. February 24, March 3, 2017