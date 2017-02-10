Notice is hereby given, Pursuant to the New Mexico Self-Storage Lien Act (48-11-1 to 48-11-9). Southwest Self- Storage, LLC located at 700 98th Street SW, Albuquerque, NM 87121, will be selling the following Unit(s) to satisfy the Owner(s) Lien. Sale is to be held at 10:00 a.m. FEBRUARY 22, 2017. The Owner(s) reserve the right to ask for a minimum bid. CASH ONLY. Additional Refundable Cash Deposit of $50.00/unit required.

UNIT: (C427) Donnie R Harris, 5506 Eastern Avenue SE Apt. B, Albuquerque, NM 87108. Household Items, Boxes, Bags

UNIT: (D239 & G342) Rebecca Rendon, PO Box 132, Walsenberg, CO 81089. Tools, Misc Household, Boxes, Bags

UNIT: (B619) Anna Marie Jaramillo, PO Box 26684, Albuquerque, NM. Misc Bags, kids toys, Household

UNIT: (E196) Sylvia Lujan-Quevedo, 4321 Montgomery Blvd NE, #284, Albuquerque, NM 87109. Misc Household, Boxes, Bags

UNIT (E105) Dominic Bernal, 1100 Central Ave SE, Box 53, Albuquerque, NM 87106. Misc Household furniture, bags, boxes

UNIT (E106) Shellie Largo, P.O. Box 3467, Tohajiilee, NM 87026, Misc household bags, boxes.

UNIT (F479) Gabriel Abeyta, 745 Vista Del Camino St SW, Albuquerque, NM 87121. Boxes, bags, household

UNIT (D323) Richard R Ortega, 737 57th St NW, Albuquerque, NM 87105. Boxes, bags, furniture

UNIT (A020) Mary J Taylor, 10017 Ladrones Pl SW, Albuquerque, NM 87121. Household boxes, bags

UNIT (B622) Carlos M Garcia, 10303 Benavides St SW, Albuquerque, NM 87121. Household, Bins, tools

UNIT (A030) Diana L Becenti, 6600 Bluewater Rd SW, Apt D240, Albuquerque, NM 87121, Boxes, bins, household

UNIT (B647) Maria Vargas De Campos, 1220 Camino Bello NW, Albuquerque, NM 87121. Household Items, furniture.

UNIT (F469) Desmont Haywood, 1206 Dolores SW, Albuquerque, NM 87120, Household Items, boxes, bins.

HCS Pub. February 10, 17, 2017