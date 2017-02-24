Notice is hereby given that WEST MESA SELF STORAGE, 2559 COORS BLVD NW, ALBUQUERQUE, NM, 87120, in accordance with the provisions of the New Mexico Self Storage Lien Act 48-11-1 to 48-11-9 NMSA 1978, offers the following units for silent bid auction. West Mesa Self Storage does not guarantee or offer any warranty for the items purchased. All units are sold “as is” and without any warranty of the contents, quality or value. The property stored in these spaces will be sold or disposed of on or after the following date, time and place. Date: March 16, 2017 Time: beginning at 8:00 A.M. at West Mesa Self-Storage (address above). Units will be viewed as auction progresses. Any paid up units will be pulled from the sale list. Top bidders will be notified immediately following each unit bid and goods must be removed by 6:00 PM the day after the sale. Gate opens at 7:30 a.m.; AUCTION begins promptly at 8:00 a.m. You must register prior to start of auction. Payment is by CASH OR CREDIT CARD ONLY.

F-04 RODRIGUEZ, Cristian M., 6801 Los Volcanes Rd. NW F12, Albuquerque, NM 87121—Washer, dresser, chairs, tote, vacuum, storage bins, table, pet crate.

G-26 HAYES-PEREA, Kathryn R., 10016 Ladrones SW, Albuquerque, NM 87121—Dresser, boxes/totes, beds, microwave, trunks, refrigerator.

I-13 CORDERO, Elissa M., 211 53rd St. SW, Albuquerque, NM 87105—4 bikes, totes/boxes, chair.

I-23 WILSON, Odale T., P.O. Box 531, Dulce, NM 87528—sofa, chairs, table.

I-24 SANDOVAL, Brandon J., 7800 Latir Mesa Rd NW, Albuquerque, NM 87114—Washer/dryer, dresser, boxes, kids toys, lamp, sofa/loveseat, entertainment center, exercise equipment.

I-34 ROBBINS, Julie L., P.O.Box 91211, Albuquerque, NM 87199—Fishing poles, totes, buckets, tool box, end table, chairs, shelving, vacuum, table.

I-48 FRAGUA, David J., 10646 Microlith Rd SW, Albuquerque, NM 87121—Bed & frame, luggage, dresser, desk, lamp, clothes, microwave.

I-58 HUGHES, Jamie L., 5600 Gibson Blvd SE, Albuquerque, NM 87108—Stroller, baby crib, artwork, camping equipment, boxes/totes, dressers, chairs, table, car seat.

I-62 MCALLISTER, Lorena, 520 53rd SW, Albuquerque, NM 87105—Boxes, trash can, clothes, DVD’s, kids toys.

I-114 GUILLEN, Albert B., 825 S. Dobson Rd. #346, Mesa, AZ 85202—Printer, stereo equipment, clothes, BBQ grill, boxes.

J-01 DYEA, Gwendolyn, P.O. Box 145, Laguna, NM 87026—End tables, totes, crutches, clothes, kids toys.

J-11 CASTILLO, Ruby, 1700 Market St NW #1202, Albuquerque, NM 87120—Entertainment center, boxes/totes, kids toys.

J-62 ABETYA, Cathy, 5501 Stillbrook Ave NW, Albuquerque, NM 87120—BBQ grill, boxes, totes, holiday decorations.

K-18 NARANJO, Gina, 5909 Los Riscos NW, Albuquerque, NM 87120—Dresser, table, clothes, totes, trunk, kids toys.

N-115 SENA, Cameron M., 636 Lonesome Dove Tra. SW, Albuquerque, NM 87121—Luggage, bassonette, end table, computer equipment.

O-86 BARRAZA, Javier, 757 98th St. SW, Albuquerque, NM 87121—Baby crib, entertainment center, end tables, sofa, bedding, guitar, luggage, bed, totes, shelving.

P-02 ONSUREZ,Richard, 7609 Cleghorn Crt., Albuquerque, NM 87120—Boxes, stereo equipment, 2 recliners, china cabinet, dishwasher, beds, boxes, EZ up shade, sports equipment, chairs, table.

Q-04 TRUJILLO, Sarena, 509 Dolores Dr., Albuquerque, NM 87121—Boxes, bed, kids toys, clothes, baby crib, baby swing, end table.

HCS Pub. February 24, March 3, 2017