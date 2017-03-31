Auto Auction

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

On May 8th 2017 at 1:00 PM the undersigned will offer to sell the following described motor vehicle in order to satisfy charges for towing, storage and/or labor charges incurred against same: 2013 Ford F150 PK VIN 1FTFX1CT4DFE02737. NM license plate 573TKS. Last known registered owner is Eva Gutierrez of Arabella Gonzales of Los Lunas, NM. In the amount of $815.00. Terms: Cash in hand at time of sale. Car Crafters Collision Center 600 Montano NE Albuquerque, NM 87107 (505) 881-8889.

HCS Pub. March 31, April 7, 2017