Auto Auction

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

On May 8th 2017 at 2:00 PM the undersigned will offer to sell the following described motor vehicle in order to satisfy charges for towing, storage and/or labor charges incurred against same: 2007 Saab 9.3 4DR VIN YS3FD46Y871118135. NM license plate 445SAY. Last known registered owner is Beuerle Ashley M and Montoya Holli D of Rio Rancho, NM. In the amount of $2758.03. Terms: Cash in hand at time of sale. Christian’s Automotive 8811 2nd ST NW Albuquerque, NM 87114 (505) 899-2400.

HCS Pub. March 31, April 7, 2017