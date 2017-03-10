NO. CV 2017 01635
2ND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
CAUSE NO. CV 2017 01635
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Celia Adelina Flores y Sisneros
FOR NAME CHANGE
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Celia Adelina Flores y Sisneros, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name from Celia Adelina Flores y Sisneros to Sally Flores Martinez, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable BEATRICE BRICKHOUSE, District Judge, on the 24 day of April 2017 at the hour of 2 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Celia Adelina Flores y Sisneros
Celia Adelina Flores y Sisneros
Petitioner, pro se
HCS Pub. March 10, 17, 2017
