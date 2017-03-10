2ND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

CAUSE NO. CV 2017 01635

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Celia Adelina Flores y Sisneros

FOR NAME CHANGE

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Celia Adelina Flores y Sisneros, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name from Celia Adelina Flores y Sisneros to Sally Flores Martinez, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable BEATRICE BRICKHOUSE, District Judge, on the 24 day of April 2017 at the hour of 2 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Celia Adelina Flores y Sisneros

Celia Adelina Flores y Sisneros

Petitioner, pro se

HCS Pub. March 10, 17, 2017