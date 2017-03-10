Home   >   County   >   Bernalillo County   >   NO. CV 2017 01635

NO. CV 2017 01635



2ND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
CAUSE NO. CV 2017 01635
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Celia Adelina Flores y Sisneros
FOR NAME CHANGE
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Celia Adelina Flores y Sisneros, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name from Celia Adelina Flores y Sisneros to Sally Flores Martinez, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable BEATRICE BRICKHOUSE, District Judge, on the 24 day of April 2017 at the hour of 2 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Celia Adelina Flores y Sisneros
Celia Adelina Flores y Sisneros
Petitioner, pro se
HCS Pub. March 10, 17, 2017

