NO. CV 2017 01652
Second JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF Bernalillo
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
CAUSE NO. CV 2017 01652
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Vanessa Rodriguez
FOR CHANGE OF NAME OF
Anavaeha Larae Sanchez
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(OF PERSON UNDER 14 YEARS OF AGE)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Vanessa Rodriguez, has filed a Petition to Change the Name of her child, from Anavaeha Larae Sanchez to Anavaeha L. Rodriguez. This Petition will be heard before the Honorable VICTOR S. LOPEZ, District Judge, on the 12th day of April, 2017, at the hour of 11:20 a.m., at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Vanessa Rodriguez
Vanessa Rodriguez
Petitioner, pro se
HCS Pub. March 10, 17, 2017
