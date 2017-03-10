Second JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF Bernalillo

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

CAUSE NO. CV 2017 01652

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Vanessa Rodriguez

FOR CHANGE OF NAME OF

Anavaeha Larae Sanchez

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(OF PERSON UNDER 14 YEARS OF AGE)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Vanessa Rodriguez, has filed a Petition to Change the Name of her child, from Anavaeha Larae Sanchez to Anavaeha L. Rodriguez. This Petition will be heard before the Honorable VICTOR S. LOPEZ, District Judge, on the 12th day of April, 2017, at the hour of 11:20 a.m., at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Vanessa Rodriguez

Vanessa Rodriguez

Petitioner, pro se

HCS Pub. March 10, 17, 2017