2nd JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF Bernalillo

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

CAUSE NO. CV 2017 01658

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Izabella J Benavidez

FOR NAME CHANGE

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Izabella Joleen Benavidez, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein she seeks to change her name from Izabella J Benavidez to Izabella Joleen Rodriguez, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable VICTOR S. LOPEZ, District Judge, on the 12th day of April 2017 at the hour of 11:25 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico. Courtroom 520

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Izabella Benavidez

Izabella Benavidez

Petitioner, pro se

HCS Pub. March 10, 17, 2017