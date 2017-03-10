NO. CV 2017 01658
2nd JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF Bernalillo
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
CAUSE NO. CV 2017 01658
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Izabella J Benavidez
FOR NAME CHANGE
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Izabella Joleen Benavidez, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein she seeks to change her name from Izabella J Benavidez to Izabella Joleen Rodriguez, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable VICTOR S. LOPEZ, District Judge, on the 12th day of April 2017 at the hour of 11:25 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico. Courtroom 520
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Izabella Benavidez
Izabella Benavidez
Petitioner, pro se
HCS Pub. March 10, 17, 2017
