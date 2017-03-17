No: CV 2017 01697
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
No: CV 2017 01697
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
SHANNON MICHAEL ANDREWS
FOR CHANGE OF NAME (ADULT),
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Shannon Michael Andrews, a resident of Albuquerque, NM, Bernalillo County, and over the age of 14 years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, County of Bernalillo, NM, wherein she seeks to change his name from Shannon Michael Andrews to Shannon Michael Schroeder, and that this Petition will be heard before the Hon. NANCY J. FRANCHINI District Judge, on the day of APR 12 2017 at the hour of 1:15 PM, at the Second Judicial District Courthouse, Bernalillo County, Albuquerque, NM.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Shannon Michael Andrews
Shannon Michael Andrews
Petitioner, pro se
HCS Pub. March 17, 24, 2017
