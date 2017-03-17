SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

No: CV 2017 01697

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

SHANNON MICHAEL ANDREWS

FOR CHANGE OF NAME (ADULT),

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Shannon Michael Andrews, a resident of Albuquerque, NM, Bernalillo County, and over the age of 14 years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, County of Bernalillo, NM, wherein she seeks to change his name from Shannon Michael Andrews to Shannon Michael Schroeder, and that this Petition will be heard before the Hon. NANCY J. FRANCHINI District Judge, on the day of APR 12 2017 at the hour of 1:15 PM, at the Second Judicial District Courthouse, Bernalillo County, Albuquerque, NM.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Shannon Michael Andrews

Shannon Michael Andrews

Petitioner, pro se

HCS Pub. March 17, 24, 2017