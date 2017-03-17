Second JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF Bernalillo

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

CAUSE NO. CV 2017 01815

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Maria Patricia Aragon

FOR NAME CHANGE

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Maria Patricia Aragon, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the second District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein she seeks to change her name from Maria Patricia Aragon to Mary Patricia Looney, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable CARL J. BUTKUS, District Judge, on the 4th day of May 2017 at the hour of 11:30 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Maria Patricia Aragon

Maria Patricia Aragon

Petitioner, pro se

HCS Pub. March 17, 24, 2017