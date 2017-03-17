NO. CV 2017 01815
Second JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF Bernalillo
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
CAUSE NO. CV 2017 01815
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Maria Patricia Aragon
FOR NAME CHANGE
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Maria Patricia Aragon, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the second District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein she seeks to change her name from Maria Patricia Aragon to Mary Patricia Looney, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable CARL J. BUTKUS, District Judge, on the 4th day of May 2017 at the hour of 11:30 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Maria Patricia Aragon
Maria Patricia Aragon
Petitioner, pro se
HCS Pub. March 17, 24, 2017
