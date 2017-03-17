NO. CV 2017 01842
Second JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF Bernalillo
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
CAUSE NO. CV 2017 01842
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Mary Antointette Jaramillo
FOR NAME CHANGE
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Mary Antointette Jaramillo, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein she seeks to change her name from Mary Antointette Jaramillo to Marie Renee Gonzales, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable VALERIE A. HULING, District Judge, on the 17th day of May 2017 at the hour of 8:45 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Mary Antointette Jaramillo Mary Antointette Jaramillo
Mary Antointette Jaramillo
Petitioner, pro se
HCS Pub. March 17, 24, 2017
0 comments