Second JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF Bernalillo

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

CAUSE NO. CV 2017 01842

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Mary Antointette Jaramillo

FOR NAME CHANGE

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Mary Antointette Jaramillo, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein she seeks to change her name from Mary Antointette Jaramillo to Marie Renee Gonzales, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable VALERIE A. HULING, District Judge, on the 17th day of May 2017 at the hour of 8:45 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Mary Antointette Jaramillo Mary Antointette Jaramillo

Mary Antointette Jaramillo

Petitioner, pro se

HCS Pub. March 17, 24, 2017