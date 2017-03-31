NO. CV 2017 02106
Second JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF Bernalillo
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
CAUSE NO. CV 2017 02106
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Dionicio Sanchez
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Dionicio Sanchez, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he seeks to change his name from Dionicio Sanchez to Dennis Sanchez, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable VICTOR S. LOPEZ, District Judge, on the 26th day of April 2017, at the hour of 10:35 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico. Courtroom 516
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Dionicio Sanchez
Dionicio Sanchez
Petitioner, pro se
HCS Pub. March 31, April 7, 2017
