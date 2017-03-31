Second JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF Bernalillo

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

CAUSE NO. CV 2017 02106

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Dionicio Sanchez

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Dionicio Sanchez, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he seeks to change his name from Dionicio Sanchez to Dennis Sanchez, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable VICTOR S. LOPEZ, District Judge, on the 26th day of April 2017, at the hour of 10:35 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico. Courtroom 516

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Dionicio Sanchez

Dionicio Sanchez

Petitioner, pro se

HCS Pub. March 31, April 7, 2017