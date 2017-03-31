2nd JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF Bernalillo

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

CAUSE NO. CV 2017 02138

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Victor P. Leyba

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Victor P. Leyba, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he seeks to change his name from Victor P. Leyba to Peter V Leyba, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable ALAN MALOTT, District Judge, on the day of APR 27 2017, at the hour of 11:00 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Peter V. Leyba

Peter V. Leyba

Petitioner, pro se

HCS Pub. March 31, April 7, 2017