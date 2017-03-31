Second JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF Bernalillo

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

CAUSE NO. CV 2017 02141

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Sarah Marie Brown

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Sarah Marie Brown, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein she seeks to change his/her name from Sarah Marie Brown to Sarah Marie Montaňo, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable NANCY J. FRANCHINI, District Judge, on the day of APR 26 2017, at the hour of 9:00 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Sarah M. Brown

Sarah M. Brown

Petitioner, pro se

HCS Pub. March 31, April 7, 2017