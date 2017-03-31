2ND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

CAUSE NO. CV 2017 02203

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

JEANNETTE MOYA – aka – JEANNETTE SENA

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that JEANNETTE MOYA (aka) JEANETTE SENA, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of BERNALILLO, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the SECOND District Court, BERNALILLO County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change her name from JEANNETTE MOYA (AKA) JEANETTE SENA to JEANETTE LOPEZ, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable VICTOR S. LOPEZ, District Judge, on the 3rd day of May 2017, at the hour of 10:55 am, at the BERNALILLO County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico. Courtroom 516

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Jeannette Moya aka

Jeanette Sena

JEANNETTE MOYA AKA JEANNETTE SENA

Petitioner, pro se

HCS Pub. March 31, April 7, 2017