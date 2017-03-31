NO. CV 2017 02203
2ND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
CAUSE NO. CV 2017 02203
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
JEANNETTE MOYA – aka – JEANNETTE SENA
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that JEANNETTE MOYA (aka) JEANETTE SENA, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of BERNALILLO, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the SECOND District Court, BERNALILLO County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change her name from JEANNETTE MOYA (AKA) JEANETTE SENA to JEANETTE LOPEZ, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable VICTOR S. LOPEZ, District Judge, on the 3rd day of May 2017, at the hour of 10:55 am, at the BERNALILLO County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico. Courtroom 516
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Jeannette Moya aka
Jeanette Sena
JEANNETTE MOYA AKA JEANNETTE SENA
Petitioner, pro se
HCS Pub. March 31, April 7, 2017
