STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

No. D-202-CV-2017-00685

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

KIMBERLY SUE MCKEE,

NOTICE OF VERIFIED PETITION FOR CHANGE OF NAME

Notice is given that Kimberly Sue McKee shall move the District Court of Bernalillo,

New Mexico, and a hearing will be held on May 3, 2017 at 8:50 a.m. before The Honorable

Judge Valerie Huling’s courtroom , Bernalillo County Courthouse, located at 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico to change her name from Kimberly Sue McKee to Kimberly Sue Richardson.

Respectfully submitted,

Electronically submitted

/s/ Brianna Feerer-Huss

BRIANNA FEERER-HUSS

LAW OFFICES OF LYNDA LATTA, LLC

Attorney for Petitioner

715 Tijeras NW

Albuquerque, New Mexico 87102

(505) 842-5924

(505) 242-3125 Fax

HCS Pub. March 10, 17, 2017