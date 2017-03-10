No. D-202-CV-2017-00685
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV-2017-00685
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
KIMBERLY SUE MCKEE,
NOTICE OF VERIFIED PETITION FOR CHANGE OF NAME
Notice is given that Kimberly Sue McKee shall move the District Court of Bernalillo,
New Mexico, and a hearing will be held on May 3, 2017 at 8:50 a.m. before The Honorable
Judge Valerie Huling’s courtroom , Bernalillo County Courthouse, located at 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico to change her name from Kimberly Sue McKee to Kimberly Sue Richardson.
Respectfully submitted,
Electronically submitted
/s/ Brianna Feerer-Huss
BRIANNA FEERER-HUSS
LAW OFFICES OF LYNDA LATTA, LLC
Attorney for Petitioner
715 Tijeras NW
Albuquerque, New Mexico 87102
(505) 842-5924
(505) 242-3125 Fax
HCS Pub. March 10, 17, 2017
