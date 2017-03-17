2ND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

CAUSE NO. D-202-CV 2017 01409

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

McKenzie Alyssa Torres

FOR NAME CHANGE

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that McKenzie Alyssa Torres, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change her name from McKenzie Alyssa Torres to McKenzie Alyssa Jaramillo, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable DENISE BARELA SHEPHERD, District Judge, on the 10th day of April 2017 at the hour of 1:30 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico. #510

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ McKenzie Alyssa Torres

McKenzie Alyssa Torres

Petitioner, pro se

HCS Pub. March 17, 24, 2017