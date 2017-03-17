NO. D-202-CV 2017 01409
2ND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
CAUSE NO. D-202-CV 2017 01409
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
McKenzie Alyssa Torres
FOR NAME CHANGE
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that McKenzie Alyssa Torres, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change her name from McKenzie Alyssa Torres to McKenzie Alyssa Jaramillo, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable DENISE BARELA SHEPHERD, District Judge, on the 10th day of April 2017 at the hour of 1:30 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico. #510
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ McKenzie Alyssa Torres
McKenzie Alyssa Torres
Petitioner, pro se
HCS Pub. March 17, 24, 2017
