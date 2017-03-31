2ND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

CAUSE NO. D-202-CV 2017 01526

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Daniel Gonzales

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Daniel Gonzales, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernaillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he seeks to change his name from Daniel Gonzales to Daniel Gallegos, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable DENISE BARELA SHEPHERD, District Judge, on the 11th day of April 2017, at the hour of 1:25 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico. #520

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Daniel Gallegos

Daniel Gonzales

Petitioner, pro se

HCS Pub. March 31, April 7, 2017