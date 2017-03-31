NO. D-202-CV 2017 01526
2ND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
CAUSE NO. D-202-CV 2017 01526
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Daniel Gonzales
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Daniel Gonzales, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernaillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he seeks to change his name from Daniel Gonzales to Daniel Gallegos, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable DENISE BARELA SHEPHERD, District Judge, on the 11th day of April 2017, at the hour of 1:25 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico. #520
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Daniel Gallegos
Daniel Gonzales
Petitioner, pro se
HCS Pub. March 31, April 7, 2017
