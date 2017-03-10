Second JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF Bernalillo

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

CAUSE NO. D-202- CV 2017 01660

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Maurice Hill

FOR NAME CHANGE

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Maurice Hill, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name from Maurice Hill to Maurice Jahlil Muhammad, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable NANCY J. FRANCHINI, District Judge, on the day of APR 12 2017, at the hour of 1:15 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Maurice Hill

Maurice Hill

Petitioner, pro se

HCS Pub. March 10, 17, 2017