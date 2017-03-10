NO. D-202- CV 2017 01660
Second JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF Bernalillo
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
CAUSE NO. D-202- CV 2017 01660
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Maurice Hill
FOR NAME CHANGE
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Maurice Hill, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name from Maurice Hill to Maurice Jahlil Muhammad, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable NANCY J. FRANCHINI, District Judge, on the day of APR 12 2017, at the hour of 1:15 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Maurice Hill
Maurice Hill
Petitioner, pro se
HCS Pub. March 10, 17, 2017
