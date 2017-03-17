2ND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

CAUSE NO. D-202-CV 2017 01810

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Cana Michelle Libby

FOR NAME CHANGE

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Cana Michelle Libby, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name from Cana Michelle Libby to Cana Michelle Tompkins, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable ALAN MALLOTT, District Judge, on the day of APR 17 2017 at the hour of 11:10 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Cana Michelle Libby

Cana Michelle Libby

Petitioner, pro se

HCS Pub. March 17, 24, 2017