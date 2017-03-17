NO. D-202-CV 2017 01810
2ND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
CAUSE NO. D-202-CV 2017 01810
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Cana Michelle Libby
FOR NAME CHANGE
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Cana Michelle Libby, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name from Cana Michelle Libby to Cana Michelle Tompkins, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable ALAN MALLOTT, District Judge, on the day of APR 17 2017 at the hour of 11:10 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Cana Michelle Libby
Cana Michelle Libby
Petitioner, pro se
HCS Pub. March 17, 24, 2017
