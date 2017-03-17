2ND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

CAUSE NO. D-202-CV 2017 01814

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

CLAIR DENISE ROBERTSON

FOR NAME CHANGE

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that CLAIR DENISE ROBERTSON, a resident of the City of ALBUQUERQUE, County of BERNALILLO, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein she seeks to change her name from CLAIR DENISE ROBERTSON to C. DENISE ROBERTSON, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable BEATRICE BRICKHOUSE, District Judge, on the 1st day of May 2017 at the hour of 1:00 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ C. Denise Duran

C. DENISE DURAN

Petitioner, pro se

HCS Pub. March 17, 24, 2017