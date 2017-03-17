NO. D-202-CV 2017 01814
2ND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
CAUSE NO. D-202-CV 2017 01814
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
CLAIR DENISE ROBERTSON
FOR NAME CHANGE
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that CLAIR DENISE ROBERTSON, a resident of the City of ALBUQUERQUE, County of BERNALILLO, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein she seeks to change her name from CLAIR DENISE ROBERTSON to C. DENISE ROBERTSON, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable BEATRICE BRICKHOUSE, District Judge, on the 1st day of May 2017 at the hour of 1:00 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ C. Denise Duran
C. DENISE DURAN
Petitioner, pro se
HCS Pub. March 17, 24, 2017
