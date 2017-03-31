2ND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

CAUSE NO. D-202-CV 2017 02186

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

RiAnn Lenay Reynolds A/K/A RiAnn Lenay Boen

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that RiAnn Lenay Reynolds A/K/A RiAnn Lenay Boen, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein she seeks to change his/her name from RiAnn Lenay Reynolds A/K/A RiAnn Lenay Boen to RiAnn Lenay Boen, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable NANCY J. FRANCHINI, District Judge, on the day of MAY 03 2017, at the hour of 1:30 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ RiAnn Lenay Reynolds A/K/A RiAnn Lenay Boen

RiAnn Lenay Reynolds A/K/A RiAnn Lenay Boen

Petitioner, pro se

