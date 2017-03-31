2ND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

CAUSE NO. D-202-CV 2017 02187

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Maria Libradita Ortiz

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Maria Libradita Ortiz, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein she seeks to change her name from Maria Libradita Ortiz to Mary Lita Ortiz, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable VALERIE A. HULING, District Judge, on the 13 day of June 2017, at the hour of 8:45 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Maria L Ortiz

Maria Libradita Ortiz

Petitioner, pro se

HCS Pub. March 31, April 7, 2017