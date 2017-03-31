NO. D-202-CV 2017 02187
2ND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
CAUSE NO. D-202-CV 2017 02187
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Maria Libradita Ortiz
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Maria Libradita Ortiz, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein she seeks to change her name from Maria Libradita Ortiz to Mary Lita Ortiz, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable VALERIE A. HULING, District Judge, on the 13 day of June 2017, at the hour of 8:45 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Maria L Ortiz
Maria Libradita Ortiz
Petitioner, pro se
HCS Pub. March 31, April 7, 2017
0 comments