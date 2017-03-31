2ND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

CAUSE NO. D-202-CV-2017 02244

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

IGNACIO FRANK FIGUEROA

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that IGNACIO FRANK FIGUEROA, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he seeks to change his name from Ignacio Frank Figueroa to Ignacio Figueroa, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable CARL J. BUTKUS, District Judge, on the 4th day of May 2017, at the hour of 11:30 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Ignacio Frank Figueroa

Ignacio Frank Figueroa

Petitioner, pro se

HCS Pub. March 31, April 7, 2017