NO. D-202-CV-2017 02244
2ND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
CAUSE NO. D-202-CV-2017 02244
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
IGNACIO FRANK FIGUEROA
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that IGNACIO FRANK FIGUEROA, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he seeks to change his name from Ignacio Frank Figueroa to Ignacio Figueroa, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable CARL J. BUTKUS, District Judge, on the 4th day of May 2017, at the hour of 11:30 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Ignacio Frank Figueroa
Ignacio Frank Figueroa
Petitioner, pro se
HCS Pub. March 31, April 7, 2017
