NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

On May 1, 2017 at 11:45 AM the undersigned will offer to sell the following described motor vehicle in order to satisfy charges for towing, storage and/or labor charges incurred against same: 2007 Dodge Ram PK VIN 1D7HA18P47S111971. NM license plate 229SHR. Last known registered owner is Jose I Arreola-Cardosa and Tomasa Arreola of Los Lunas, NM. In the amount of $419.50. Terms: Cash in hand at time of sale. Car Crafters Collision Center 600 Montano NE Albuquerque, NM 87107 (505) 881-8889.

HCS Pub. March 17, 24, 2017