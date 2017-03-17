NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

On May 1, 2017 at 1:00 PM the undersigned will offer to sell the following described motor vehicle in order to satisfy charges for towing, storage and/or labor charges incurred against same: 1972 Ford PK VIN F10GNM83209. NM license plate 361PWT. Last known registered owner is Charles Ray McAdams of Albuquerque, NM. In the amount of $2163.00. Terms: Cash in hand at time of sale. Malcolm Services, Inc 2525 Aztec RD NE Albuquerque, NM 87107 (505) 884-1025

HCS Pub. March 17, 24, 2017