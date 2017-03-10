Public Sale at ROUTE 66 SELF STORAGE, 9500 Central Ave. SW, Date 03-27-17 at 10:00am. Property contained in the following units will be sold to the highest bidder to satisfy the owner’s lien for rent under N.M.S.A Sec. 48-11-7 et. Seq. Sale is With Reserve. ROUTE 66 SELF STORAGE reserves the right to set minimum bids and to refuse bids. CASH ONLY.

Unit # 136 Edmund Chee 1700 Market ST NW #2409 Albuquerque NM 87121. CONTENTS CONSIST OF: Household items, boxes, bins, bags, misc items.

Unit # 150 Deanna Tenorio 93 San Lorenzo DR Acama NM 87034. Boxes, bins, bags, totes, misc items.

Unit # 168B Antonia Martinez 10200 Central SW Sp 7 Albuquerque NM 87121. CONTENTS CONSIST OF: Boxes, bins, bags, misc items.

Unit # 222 Francestine Newson PO Box 15641 Rio Rancho NM 8717. CONTENTS CONSIST OF: Fridges, stove, boxes, bins bags, misc items.

Unit # 242 Judy Santistevan 828 58th ST Albuquerque NM 87105. CONTENTS CONSIST OF: Boxes, bags, stove, misc items.

Unit # 347 Alexander Oakley 8389 Qunice RD Plymouth IN 46563. CONTENTS CONSIST OF: Living room furniture, patio furniture, bedroom furniture, boxes, bins, bags, misc items.

Unit # 403 Raul Segura 10509 Secret Oasis AVE SW Albuquerque NM 87121. CONTENTS CONSIST OF: Boxes, bags, misc items.

Unit # 541Kyle Allen 4688 Platinum DR NE Albuquerque NM 87124. CONTENTS CONSIST OF: Bags, boxes, misc items.

HCS Pub. March 10, 17, 2017