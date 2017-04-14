2ND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

CAUSE NO. CV-2017 00486

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Laura Claudia Lucero

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

Second Amended NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Laura Claudia Lucero, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name from Laura Claudia Lucero to Laura Claudia Padilla, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable DENISE BARELA SHEPHERD, District Judge, on the 31st day of May 2017, at the hour of 1:15 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Laura Claudia Lucero

Laura Claudia Lucero

Petitioner, pro se

HCS Pub. April 14, 21, 2017