NO. CV-2017 00486
2ND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
CAUSE NO. CV-2017 00486
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Laura Claudia Lucero
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
Second Amended NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Laura Claudia Lucero, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name from Laura Claudia Lucero to Laura Claudia Padilla, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable DENISE BARELA SHEPHERD, District Judge, on the 31st day of May 2017, at the hour of 1:15 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Laura Claudia Lucero
Laura Claudia Lucero
Petitioner, pro se
HCS Pub. April 14, 21, 2017
0 comments