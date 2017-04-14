NO. CV 2017 02616
Second JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF Bernalillo
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
CAUSE NO. CV 2017 02616
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Joshua Jericho Palmer
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Joshua Jericho Palmer, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name from Joshua Jericho Palmer to Joshua Jericho Reyes, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable BEATRICE J. BRICKHOUSE, District Judge, on the 5th day of May 2017, at the hour of 11: am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Joshua Jericho Palmer
Joshua Jericho Palmer
Petitioner, pro se
