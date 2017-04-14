Second JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF Bernalillo

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

CAUSE NO. CV 2017 02616

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Joshua Jericho Palmer

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Joshua Jericho Palmer, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name from Joshua Jericho Palmer to Joshua Jericho Reyes, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable BEATRICE J. BRICKHOUSE, District Judge, on the 5th day of May 2017, at the hour of 11: am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Joshua Jericho Palmer

Joshua Jericho Palmer

Petitioner, pro se

HCS Pub. April 14, 21 2017