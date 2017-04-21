2 JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF Bernalillo

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

CAUSE NO. CV 2017 02722

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Eloisa Antoneete Trujillo

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Eloisa Antoneete Trujillo, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the District Court, County, New Mexico, wherein she seeks to change her name from Eloisa Antoneete Trujillo to Eloisa Antonette Romero, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable VICTOR S. LOPEZ, District Judge, on the 24th day of May 2017, at the hour of 10:10 am, at the Bern. County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico. Courtroom 516

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Eloisa Trujillo

Eloisa Trujillo

Petitioner, pro se

HCS Pub. April 21, 28, 2017