NO. CV 2017 02722
2 JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF Bernalillo
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Eloisa Antoneete Trujillo
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Eloisa Antoneete Trujillo, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the District Court, County, New Mexico, wherein she seeks to change her name from Eloisa Antoneete Trujillo to Eloisa Antonette Romero, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable VICTOR S. LOPEZ, District Judge, on the 24th day of May 2017, at the hour of 10:10 am, at the Bern. County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico. Courtroom 516
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Eloisa Trujillo
Eloisa Trujillo
Petitioner, pro se
HCS Pub. April 21, 28, 2017
