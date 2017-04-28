NO. CV 2017 02821
Second JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF Bernalillo
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
CAUSE NO. CV 2017 02821
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Antonia Patricia Irene Griego
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Antonia Patricia Irene Griego, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change her name from Antonia Patricia Irene Griego to Toni Irene Griego, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable DENISE BARELA SHEPHERD, District Judge, on the 5th day of June 2017, at the hour of 1:15 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Antonia Patricia Irene Griego
Antonia Patricia Irene Griego
Petitioner, pro se
