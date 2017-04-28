Second JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF Bernalillo

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

CAUSE NO. CV 2017 02821

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Antonia Patricia Irene Griego

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Antonia Patricia Irene Griego, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change her name from Antonia Patricia Irene Griego to Toni Irene Griego, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable DENISE BARELA SHEPHERD, District Judge, on the 5th day of June 2017, at the hour of 1:15 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Antonia Patricia Irene Griego

Antonia Patricia Irene Griego

Petitioner, pro se

HCS Pub. April 28, May 5, 2017