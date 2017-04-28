NO. CV 2017 02925
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
CAUSE NO. CV 2017 02925
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
DOLORES TENORIO
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that DOLORES TENORIO, a resident of the City of ALBUQUERQUE, County of BERNALILLO, State of New Mexico, and under the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the SECOND District Court, BERNALILLO County, New Mexico, wherein she seeks to change her name from DOLORES TENORIO to CHRISTINE DOLORES SISNEROS, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable VICTOR S. LOPEZ, District Judge, on the 14th day of June 2017, at the hour of 11:05 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico. Courtroom 516
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Dolores Tenorio
DOLORES TENORIO
Petitioner, pro se
HCS Pub. April 28, May 5, 2017
