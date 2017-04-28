SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

CAUSE NO. CV 2017 02925

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

DOLORES TENORIO

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that DOLORES TENORIO, a resident of the City of ALBUQUERQUE, County of BERNALILLO, State of New Mexico, and under the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the SECOND District Court, BERNALILLO County, New Mexico, wherein she seeks to change her name from DOLORES TENORIO to CHRISTINE DOLORES SISNEROS, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable VICTOR S. LOPEZ, District Judge, on the 14th day of June 2017, at the hour of 11:05 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico. Courtroom 516

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Dolores Tenorio

DOLORES TENORIO

Petitioner, pro se

HCS Pub. April 28, May 5, 2017