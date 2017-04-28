Second JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF Bernalillo

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

CAUSE NO. CV 2017 02928

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Betty Ortiz

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Betty Ortiz, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name from Betty Ortiz to Genoveve B. Ortiz, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable NANCY J. FRANCHINI, District Judge, on the day of MAY 31 2017, at the hour of 1:30 pm, at the Beranlillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Betty Ortiz

Betty Ortiz

Petitioner, pro se

HCS Pub. April 28, May 5, 2017