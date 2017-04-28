NO. CV 2017 02928
Second JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF Bernalillo
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
CAUSE NO. CV 2017 02928
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Betty Ortiz
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Betty Ortiz, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name from Betty Ortiz to Genoveve B. Ortiz, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable NANCY J. FRANCHINI, District Judge, on the day of MAY 31 2017, at the hour of 1:30 pm, at the Beranlillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Betty Ortiz
Betty Ortiz
Petitioner, pro se
HCS Pub. April 28, May 5, 2017
