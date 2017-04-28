SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

CAUSE NO. CV-2017 02932

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

LLOYD HINDS

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that LLOYD HINDS, a resident of the City of ALBERQUERQUE, County of BERNALILLO, State of New Mexico, and under the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the SECOND District Court, BERNALILLO County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name from LLOYD HINDS to ALLAN HINDS, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable VICTOR S. LOPEZ, District Judge, on the 21st day of June 2017, at the hour of 11:00 am, at the BERNALLIO County Courthouse, ALBERQUERQUE, New Mexico. Courtroom 516

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Lloyd Hinds

LLOYD HINDS

Petitioner, pro se

HCS Pub. April 28, May 5, 2017