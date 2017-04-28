NO. CV-2017 02932
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
CAUSE NO. CV-2017 02932
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
LLOYD HINDS
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that LLOYD HINDS, a resident of the City of ALBERQUERQUE, County of BERNALILLO, State of New Mexico, and under the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the SECOND District Court, BERNALILLO County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name from LLOYD HINDS to ALLAN HINDS, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable VICTOR S. LOPEZ, District Judge, on the 21st day of June 2017, at the hour of 11:00 am, at the BERNALLIO County Courthouse, ALBERQUERQUE, New Mexico. Courtroom 516
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Lloyd Hinds
LLOYD HINDS
Petitioner, pro se
HCS Pub. April 28, May 5, 2017
0 comments