2nd JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF Bernalillo

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

CAUSE NO. CV 2017 02933

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Narciso Benjamin Selgado

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Narciso Benjamin Selgado , a resident of the City of Albuqure, County of Bernillio, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Albuquerque District Court, Bernillio County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his name from Narciso Benjamin Selgado to Benjamin Selgado, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable BEATRICE BRICKHOUSE, District Judge, on the 5th day of June 2017, at the hour of 1 pm, at the Bernillio County Courthouse, Albuqurque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Narciso Benjamin Selgado

Narciso Benjamin Selgado

Petitioner, pro se

HCS Pub. April 28, May 5, 2017