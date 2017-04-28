NO. CV 2017 02933
2nd JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF Bernalillo
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
CAUSE NO. CV 2017 02933
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Narciso Benjamin Selgado
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Narciso Benjamin Selgado , a resident of the City of Albuqure, County of Bernillio, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Albuquerque District Court, Bernillio County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his name from Narciso Benjamin Selgado to Benjamin Selgado, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable BEATRICE BRICKHOUSE, District Judge, on the 5th day of June 2017, at the hour of 1 pm, at the Bernillio County Courthouse, Albuqurque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Narciso Benjamin Selgado
Narciso Benjamin Selgado
Petitioner, pro se
HCS Pub. April 28, May 5, 2017
