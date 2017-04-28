Second JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF Bernalillo

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

CAUSE NO. D-202-CV-2017-01812

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Dwight Henry Allen

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

Amended NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Dwight Henry Allen, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and under the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein she seeks to change his name from Dwight Henry Allen to Aaron Dwight Henry Allen, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable Judge Nash, District Judge, on the 11 day of MAY 2017, at the hour of 8:55 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico. (7th Floor)

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Amatha Yellowhair

Amatha Yellowhair

Petitioner, pro se

HCS Pub. April 28, May 5, 2017