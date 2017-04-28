NO. D-202-CV-2017-01812
Second JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF Bernalillo
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
CAUSE NO. D-202-CV-2017-01812
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Dwight Henry Allen
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
Amended NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Dwight Henry Allen, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and under the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein she seeks to change his name from Dwight Henry Allen to Aaron Dwight Henry Allen, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable Judge Nash, District Judge, on the 11 day of MAY 2017, at the hour of 8:55 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico. (7th Floor)
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Amatha Yellowhair
Amatha Yellowhair
Petitioner, pro se
HCS Pub. April 28, May 5, 2017
